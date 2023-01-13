Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $309,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,686,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 5.2 %

Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.79. 449,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.73% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.84 million. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after buying an additional 38,613 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,676,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,412,000 after buying an additional 523,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,817,000 after acquiring an additional 169,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

