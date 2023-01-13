Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,437. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 96,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $2,540,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 87.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

