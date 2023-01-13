Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Sells 1,370 Shares of Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,437. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
