Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TOL traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 780,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,814,000 after acquiring an additional 101,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

