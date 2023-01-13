Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$231.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$224.18.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC traded up C$3.58 during trading on Friday, reaching C$200.51. The company had a trading volume of 131,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$194.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.02. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$159.89 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

