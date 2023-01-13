IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 7.4% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. 133,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,458,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $865.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,158.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

