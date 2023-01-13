iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s Largest Position

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.87. The stock had a trading volume of 208,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $392.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $474.92.

Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

