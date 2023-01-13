J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,139 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,171,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,710,000 after buying an additional 672,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,031,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,382,000 after purchasing an additional 624,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

