J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIZZ. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

