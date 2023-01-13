J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 536 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after buying an additional 192,447 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,135,000 after buying an additional 185,418 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 385.7% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 135,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after buying an additional 107,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 145,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,032,000 after buying an additional 89,497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $228.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $278.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

