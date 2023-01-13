Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Director Thomas A. Sansone Sells 10,000 Shares

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $77.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,998. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter worth $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jabil by 154.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.