Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on J. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

J stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

