Jet Protocol Price Up 1.8% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $59,513.99 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044630 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017682 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00233451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00767774 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,158.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

