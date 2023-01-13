Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

KRNY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point raised shares of Kearny Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kearny Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $700.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.66. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 7.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,522.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 412.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.