Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.56.

KEL has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563. In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

KEL stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 506,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.74. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$4.47 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$956.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.15.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$143.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.