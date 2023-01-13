Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 129.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.