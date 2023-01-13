Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 1,880 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 148,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.8 %

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.61. The stock had a trading volume of 92,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.35. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

