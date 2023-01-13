Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.97.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Kinross Gold stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.32. 1,999,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.