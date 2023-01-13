KlayUniverse Hits 1-Day Volume of $555.30 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 22% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $555.30 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.00427304 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,859.62 or 0.30181301 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.66 or 0.00915077 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04497476 USD and is down -5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $784.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

