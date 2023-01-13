Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.05.

LRCX stock opened at $470.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $730.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

