LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €42.91 ($46.14) and last traded at €43.48 ($46.75). 556,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.94 ($47.25).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €35.51.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

