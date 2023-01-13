Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 105.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Insider Transactions at Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.96 on Friday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average of $301.51.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

