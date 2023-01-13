Liquity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $532,290.93 (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Liquity token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $54.66 million and approximately $532,290.93 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 76.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00422736 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,927.85 or 0.29858665 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.15 or 0.00957788 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,996,718 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

