Liquity USD (LUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.55 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market cap of $184.65 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 181,300,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

