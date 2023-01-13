LooksRare Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000888 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $87.38 million and $8.27 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LooksRare has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

