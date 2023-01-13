Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$9.25. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.89% from the company’s current price.

LUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.10.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

LUN stock traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.20. 4,234,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also

