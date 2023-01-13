Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 66.53%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 21.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,043,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after buying an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 200,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,729,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

