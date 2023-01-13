Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $191.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.