MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Barclays

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

MasTec stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $97.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

