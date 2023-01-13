Mattern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after buying an additional 770,620 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after buying an additional 652,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $136.65. 5,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,049. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.35.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

