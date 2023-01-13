Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,545 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,350,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,869,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,955,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,102,000 after acquiring an additional 433,343 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,344,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,519,000 after acquiring an additional 318,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,017,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,362,000 after acquiring an additional 678,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.