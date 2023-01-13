Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP) to Issue $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDRRP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652. Medalist Diversified REIT has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (REIT), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.