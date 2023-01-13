Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Beta Wealth Group Inc.

Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $80.15. 112,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,007. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

