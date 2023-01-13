Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.86.

MCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $304.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.13 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 264.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Caring purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 100,000 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,718.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 380,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

