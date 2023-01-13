MetisDAO Market Cap Tops $100.78 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $100.78 million and $3.47 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $22.75 or 0.00108545 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044634 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00017658 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00233644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000810 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.07436924 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,108,352.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.