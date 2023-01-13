Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $293.09.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $238.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.00. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $320.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

