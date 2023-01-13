Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 429 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

CB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.97. 11,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,665. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $230.27. The stock has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

