Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 210.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,509. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.24. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.