Mizuho Boosts Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target to $13.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.28. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 34,474,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertiv by 74.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,199,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,345 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

