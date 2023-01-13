Mizuho Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $168.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.42.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $164.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $172.29.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

