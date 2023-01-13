Mizuho Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Underperform

Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE DK opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.42. Delek US has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.77.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.