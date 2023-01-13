Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.63.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

