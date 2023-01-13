Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $41.95 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,871,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

ServiceNow Stock Up 4.9 %

NOW opened at $413.26 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $621.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.43, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

