Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $92.08 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,301,891 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $92,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% in the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 491,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

