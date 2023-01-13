Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 408,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

UNP traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.79. 20,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

