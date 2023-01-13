Monero (XMR) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $169.40 or 0.00853249 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.09 billion and approximately $87.13 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,853.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00434684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00017640 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00108732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00623373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00216962 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00228304 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,226,574 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.