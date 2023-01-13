Morgan Stanley Boosts Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $40.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

JXN stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 42.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 517.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 830,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.