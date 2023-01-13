Morgan Stanley Boosts Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $56.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $52.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 80.89%.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

