Morgan Stanley Boosts Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Price Target to $9.75

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAYA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Paya from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $9.75 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Paya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Paya from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paya currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.91.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. Paya has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Paya had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paya by 61.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,802,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paya by 95.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,137,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Paya by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,420,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,120,000 after acquiring an additional 633,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Paya by 5.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,382,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 580,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

