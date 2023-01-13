M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $171.76 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.72.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.88.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.