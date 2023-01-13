Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives $301.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MURGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($354.84) to €350.00 ($376.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($329.03) to €316.00 ($339.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €243.00 ($261.29) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Stock Performance

MURGY opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.